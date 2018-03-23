Attackers 'holding hostages' at French supermarket

Incident took place after a police officer was shot and wounded, according to local media.

Police have surrounded a supermarket in a small town southern France in an apparent hostage-taking incident, French authorities say.

The incident is said to have taken place after a police officer was shot and wounded.

A suspect has been surrounded at a supermarket in the town of Trebes, south of Toulouse, and might have taken hostages, national police said.

The French Interior Ministry said on its Twitter account that police and rescue operations are the priority.

Authorities in the Aude region are warning people to avoid the area around the supermarket.

More to follow.