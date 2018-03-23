  • STV
  • MySTV

Who's in Donald Trump's controversial inner circle?

ITV

These are the people who are currently shaping policies and have the ear of Trump – for now.

Donald Trump's latest appointments have raised eyebrows.
Donald Trump's latest appointments have raised eyebrows. AP

It has been a tumultuous year in the Trump administration with an extraordinary turnover of staff at the White House.

At times the White House has seemed like a revolving door with few survivors in Trump's inner circle - with the latest appointment of outspoken John Bolton as national security adviser raising eyebrows in Washington.

The inner circle includes loyal Trump campaign aides, the president's son-in-law and the advisers who ran his populist, outsider bid for office.

Here's a look at the the people who - for now - have the ear of Donald Trump and how they may shape the policies that are shaking up Washington:

John Bolton, National Security Adviser

  • Video: How outspoken is John Bolton?

A new appointment and one who will share the nationalistic views of the president.

Critics believe that his hawkish approach may lead to military interventions rather than diplomatic solutions.

He's advocated bombing options when discussing North Korea and Iran.

Peter Navarro, White House National Trade Council Director

Mr Navarro attends presidential proclamation signing on steel and aluminium tariffs at the White House
Mr Navarro attends presidential proclamation signing on steel and aluminium tariffs at the White House AP

Mr Navarro is a top economic adviser to the president and director of the White House's Trade and Manufacturing Policy office.

Known as an unapologetic protectionist - he is driving the talk of a trade war. Unsurprisingly, after penning the book, 'Death by China'.

The former Trump campaign adviser is an economics professor at the University of California, Irvine and is widely believed to be the man behind the tariffs placed on steel and aluminium.

Mike Pompeo, Secretary of State

Mike Pompeo was appointed after Donald Trump fired Rex Tillerson.
Mike Pompeo was appointed after Donald Trump fired Rex Tillerson. AP

Replacement for the fired Rex Tillerson and another person that shares the hawkish views of the president.

Speaking about his new Secretary of State, Trump said, "I've worked with Mike Pompeo now for quite some time - tremendous energy, tremendous intellect, we're always on the same wavelength."

Pompeo is a big critic of the Obama administration's nuclear deal with Iran and has opposed closing Guantanamo Bay.

John Kelly, White House Chief of Staff

Kelly has hard time a managing an all-but-unmanageable president
Kelly has hard time a managing an all-but-unmanageable president AP

Kelly is a staunch advocate for hardline policies on immigration.

Previously he's taken full responsibility for Trump's troubled first order for a ban on travellers from some mostly Muslim countries.

But there are suggestions Kelly is having a hard time reigning in the president, particularly his tweets.

His position is also in doubt after rumours that Trump might sack Kelly and not replace him.

Joseph DiGenova, Lawyer to Donald Trump

DiGenova is new to The White House but is a big supporter of the presidents
DiGenova is new to The White House but is a big supporter of the presidents C-Span

A new hire at The White House who has been vocal in his support of the president, particularly on the FBI investigation into Russian meddling during the presidential election.

Speaking on Fox News in January, DiGenova said: "There was a brazen plot to illegally exonerate Hillary Clinton and, if she didn't win the election, to then frame Donald Trump with a falsely created crime."

Jim Mattis, Defence Secretary

Defence Secretary Jim Mattis reiterated Trump's view that allies are not paying their fair share
Defence Secretary Jim Mattis reiterated Trump's view that allies are not paying their fair share AP

Known as the 'Mad Dog', Mattis has become - in relation to the rest of his peers - a moderate voice in the ear of Trump, especially on the issues of North Korea and Iran.

However, the Pentagon chief has previously criticised NATO allies for their defence spending and made threats, saying the US would "moderate its commitment" to NATO if more wasn't done.

He did not elaborate on what the US might do if NATO members failed to fall into line.

Mattis wants NATO to set milestone dates for governments to meet the military funding commitment of spending two per cent of GDP on defence.

WHERE TO NOW?

One account. All of STV.

This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check. That e-mail's already in our system. Please try again.
ShowHide
Forgot password?
This field is required. At least 6 characters please. Did you enter your details correctly?
If you've forgotten your details then use the 'Forgot password?' link.
Need to reset your password?

We'll send a link to reset your password to

We've sent you details on how to reset your password

Please check your email and follow the instructions.

Forgotten your email address?

Have you forgotten the email address that you previously joined with? Don't worry, by emailing enquiries@stv.tv we can help.

One account. All of STV.

This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
At least 6 characters please
ShowHide
This field is required. At least 6 characters please.
You have to be 16 or over to join
This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid date
Type your full postcode and select your address This field is required. It doesn't look like you've entered a valid postcode. Can't find your address? Confirm the details you've given us are correct by clicking here

By continuing you agree to our Terms of Use, including our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. Any issues contact us.

Upload Profile Picture

Please make sure your image is under 2mb in size and a valid JPG, PNG or GIF.

Are you sure?

Unfortunately, you'll be unable to access our premium content. We’ll be sorry to see you go, but if you change your mind you can rejoin us at any time.

Please verify your STV account

Please verify your STV account using the email we sent you. If you have lost the email, we can send you another one, just click the button below.

Thanks

We've sent you a new verification email.
Please check your email and follow the instructions to verify your account.

Welcome to STV
Thanks for joining us.

Oops!

Sorry, you must be at least 12 years old to place a vote for your Real Hero.

Please review our Voting Terms of Use for more information.

Oops!

Sorry! It seems that you are using a browser that is incompatible with our voting service.

To register your vote please copy the below URL in to your regular mobile browser. We recommend Google Chrome, or Safari.

http://shows.stv.tv/real-heroes/voting

Oops!

Sorry, you seem to have already voted in this category.

Thanks for voting

Now share your vote with friends on your social network

Share on twitter Share on facebook

Cast your vote

Please register or sign in to continue.

Cast your vote

This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid date

Cast your vote

Please fill out this form to cast your vote. As you are under 16 years old you will not create an STV account. Why do we need these details?

This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check.
Location This field is required.
Parental Consent This field is required.

That's you. All that's left is to click the 'Submit Vote' button below. By doing so, you confirm that you and your parent or guardian have read and accept our Voting Terms of Use, Privacy Policy and Cookie policy, and that the details you have entered are correct. We'll look after them as carefully as if they were our own.