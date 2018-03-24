Apple plans disability emojis including wheelchair users

The tech firm has submitted proposals for 13 depicting bionic arms, guide dogs and walking sticks.

Wheelchair users could soon be depicted in emoji form. Apple

Apple is looking to introduce several new emojis representing different disabilities.

The tech firm has submitted proposals for 13 emojis depicting wheelchair users, bionic arms, guide dogs, hearing aids and walking sticks.

Apple said that only a few of its current emoji set "speak to the life experiences of those with disabilities".

The proposals have been sent to the Unicode Consortium, which will review the submissions.

As part of its submission, Apple said: "Currently, emoji provide a wide range of options, but may not represent the experiences of those with disabilities.

"Diversifying the options available helps fill a significant gap and provides a more inclusive experience for all."