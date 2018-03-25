  • STV
  • MySTV

Australia cricket captain given ban over ball-tampering

ITV

Cricketer Cameron Bancroft was caught rubbing a piece of tape, coated with dust, on the ball.

Steve Smith has been banned for one test by the ICC.
Steve Smith has been banned for one test by the ICC. PA

Australia's cricket captain Steve Smith has been banned for one test by the International Cricket Council over the ball-tampering scandal.

The ban comes just hours after Smith and vice-captain David Warner agreed to stand down from their positions for the remainder of the third Test against South Africa.

Australian cricketer Cameron Bancroft was caught rubbing a piece of tape, coated with dust from the pitch, on the ball while fielding, and in a press conference after the match admitted deliberately tampering with it.

David Warner (left) and Steve Smith in action for Australia.
David Warner (left) and Steve Smith in action for Australia. AP

Bancroft attempted to hide the tape down his trousers but the video evidence was clear and he was charged by the match officials after play finished on day three in Cape Town.

Team captain Steve Smith, who admitted he and the team leadership knew of the plan in advance, said he was "incredibly sorry" for bringing the game "into disrepute".

Smith's admission of premeditated ball-tampering has led to calls for him to be sacked as skipper and Cricket Australia (CA) has taken temporary action while it investigates the incident.

Australia's Cameron Bancroft.
Australia's Cameron Bancroft. PA

CA chief executive James Sutherland said: "Following discussions with Steve Smith andDavid Warner they have agreed to stand down as captain and vice-captain respectively for the remainder of this Test match.

"This Test match needs to proceed, and in the interim we will continue to investigate this matter with the urgency that it demands.

"As I said earlier today, Cricket Australia and Australian cricket fans expect certain standards of conduct from cricketers representing our country, and on this occasion these standards have not been met.

"All Australians, like us, want answers and we will keep you updated on our findings, as a matter of priority."

Earlier Smith had said he would not step down, following the incident which he believed was a way "to get an advantage".

On the board decision to appoint an acting captain, Cricket Australia chairman, David Peever said: "The board of Cricket Australia has endorsed Tim Paine to step in as acting captain for the remainder of this Test.

"Both Steve and David will take to the field today under Tim's captaincy.

"The board fully supports the process for an immediate investigation into what occurred in Cape Town.

"We regard this as a matter of the utmost seriousness and urgency. We will ensure we have all information available to make the right decisions for Australian Cricket.

WHERE TO NOW?

One account. All of STV.

This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check. That e-mail's already in our system. Please try again.
ShowHide
Forgot password?
This field is required. At least 6 characters please. Did you enter your details correctly?
If you've forgotten your details then use the 'Forgot password?' link.
Need to reset your password?

We'll send a link to reset your password to

We've sent you details on how to reset your password

Please check your email and follow the instructions.

Forgotten your email address?

Have you forgotten the email address that you previously joined with? Don't worry, by emailing enquiries@stv.tv we can help.

One account. All of STV.

This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
At least 6 characters please
ShowHide
This field is required. At least 6 characters please.
You have to be 16 or over to join
This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid date
Type your full postcode and select your address This field is required. It doesn't look like you've entered a valid postcode. Can't find your address? Confirm the details you've given us are correct by clicking here

By continuing you agree to our Terms of Use, including our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. Any issues contact us.

Upload Profile Picture

Please make sure your image is under 2mb in size and a valid JPG, PNG or GIF.

Are you sure?

Unfortunately, you'll be unable to access our premium content. We’ll be sorry to see you go, but if you change your mind you can rejoin us at any time.

Please verify your STV account

Please verify your STV account using the email we sent you. If you have lost the email, we can send you another one, just click the button below.

Thanks

We've sent you a new verification email.
Please check your email and follow the instructions to verify your account.

Welcome to STV
Thanks for joining us.

Oops!

Sorry, you must be at least 12 years old to place a vote for your Real Hero.

Please review our Voting Terms of Use for more information.

Oops!

Sorry! It seems that you are using a browser that is incompatible with our voting service.

To register your vote please copy the below URL in to your regular mobile browser. We recommend Google Chrome, or Safari.

http://shows.stv.tv/real-heroes/voting

Oops!

Sorry, you seem to have already voted in this category.

Thanks for voting

Now share your vote with friends on your social network

Share on twitter Share on facebook

Cast your vote

Please register or sign in to continue.

Cast your vote

This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid date

Cast your vote

Please fill out this form to cast your vote. As you are under 16 years old you will not create an STV account. Why do we need these details?

This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check.
Location This field is required.
Parental Consent This field is required.

That's you. All that's left is to click the 'Submit Vote' button below. By doing so, you confirm that you and your parent or guardian have read and accept our Voting Terms of Use, Privacy Policy and Cookie policy, and that the details you have entered are correct. We'll look after them as carefully as if they were our own.