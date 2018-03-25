Australia cricket captain given ban over ball-tampering

Cricketer Cameron Bancroft was caught rubbing a piece of tape, coated with dust, on the ball.

Steve Smith has been banned for one test by the ICC. PA

Australia's cricket captain Steve Smith has been banned for one test by the International Cricket Council over the ball-tampering scandal.

The ban comes just hours after Smith and vice-captain David Warner agreed to stand down from their positions for the remainder of the third Test against South Africa.

Australian cricketer Cameron Bancroft was caught rubbing a piece of tape, coated with dust from the pitch, on the ball while fielding, and in a press conference after the match admitted deliberately tampering with it.

David Warner (left) and Steve Smith in action for Australia. AP

Bancroft attempted to hide the tape down his trousers but the video evidence was clear and he was charged by the match officials after play finished on day three in Cape Town.

Team captain Steve Smith, who admitted he and the team leadership knew of the plan in advance, said he was "incredibly sorry" for bringing the game "into disrepute".

Smith's admission of premeditated ball-tampering has led to calls for him to be sacked as skipper and Cricket Australia (CA) has taken temporary action while it investigates the incident.

Australia's Cameron Bancroft. PA

CA chief executive James Sutherland said: "Following discussions with Steve Smith andDavid Warner they have agreed to stand down as captain and vice-captain respectively for the remainder of this Test match.

"This Test match needs to proceed, and in the interim we will continue to investigate this matter with the urgency that it demands.

"As I said earlier today, Cricket Australia and Australian cricket fans expect certain standards of conduct from cricketers representing our country, and on this occasion these standards have not been met.

"All Australians, like us, want answers and we will keep you updated on our findings, as a matter of priority."

Earlier Smith had said he would not step down, following the incident which he believed was a way "to get an advantage".

On the board decision to appoint an acting captain, Cricket Australia chairman, David Peever said: "The board of Cricket Australia has endorsed Tim Paine to step in as acting captain for the remainder of this Test.

"Both Steve and David will take to the field today under Tim's captaincy.

"The board fully supports the process for an immediate investigation into what occurred in Cape Town.

"We regard this as a matter of the utmost seriousness and urgency. We will ensure we have all information available to make the right decisions for Australian Cricket.