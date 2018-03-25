  • STV
British editor jailed for  killing wife in hammer attack

Her family have hit out at the ten year sentence for the brutal attack in Dubai.

Jane Matthew was killed by her husband in a hammer attack.
Jane Matthew was killed by her husband in a hammer attack. Family Handout/PA

The family of a woman killed in a hammer attack by her British newspaper editor husband in Dubai have said "justice has not yet been done" after he was sentenced to 10 years in prison.

Francis Matthew was found guilty in the Emirate of killing his 62-year-old wife Jane with a hammer on July 4 last year, following a row over money.

The former editor of the English-language Gulf News had faced the possibility of the death penalty for the killing.

In a statement issued after they attended the sentencing, Ms Matthew's family paid tribute to "a loving wife, mother, daughter, sister and aunt.

"Losing her in such a brutal manner has left the family both bewildered and shocked.

"We feel that justice has not yet been done as we realise that the actual sentence served may be less than the 10-year sentence."

The continued that they were "saddened" by the sentence and "hoped that it would be "changed on appeal".

They added: "We believe the facts clearly demonstrate that this crime was a deliberate act.

"In the defendant's own version of events, he collected the murder weapon, a hammer, in the kitchen and carried it down two corridors of the house to the bedroom.

"There was time for him to consider his actions - instead he delivered two hammer blows to the front of Jane's head.

"He made no attempt to call an ambulance afterwards.

"We also know, contrary to the defence's argument, that Jane had been aware for months that the villa was due for demolition.

"The defendant has admitted that rows over money had occurred frequently for some time.

"Ongoing arguments, about money or a house, can arise in any marriage and cannot justify this killing."

After the attack in the couple's three-bedroom villa in the Jumeirah neighbourhood, Matthew told police robbers had broken in and killed his wife of 30 years.

But during a later interrogation he allegedly told officers his wife had grown angry with him because they were in debt and needed to move.

Matthew said his temper rose when his wife called him a "loser" and told him "you should provide financially", according to police.

He claimed his wife pushed him during the argument and he then got a hammer, followed her into the bedroom and struck her twice in the head, killing her, according to a police report.

