At least 37 dead in shopping centre blaze in Russia

Dozens more are missing, mostly children, after huge fire in Siberia.

The fire began in the top floor of the shopping centre in Kemerovo Russian Ministry for Emergency Situations

At least 37 people have been killed and 69 others are missing after a fire at a shopping centre in Siberia.

Forty of the missing at the Winter Cherry mall in Kemerovo - 1,900 miles east of Moscow - are children, the Russian state news agency Tass said.

The cause of the fire is not yet clear, but it is reported that it began in the top floor of the building.

The shopping centre, which opened in 2013, has a cinema, petting zoo, children's centre and bowling, Tass reported.