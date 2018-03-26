Stormy Daniels 'threatened' over alleged Trump affair

The porn star has claimed she was threatened to keep quiet about the alleged sexual encounter.

Stormy Daniels spoke with CBS' 60 Minutes correspondent Anderson Cooper. CBS News/60 Minutes via AP

Adult film star Stormy Daniels has claimed she was threatened to keep silent about an alleged sexual encounter with Donald Trump in 2006.

Ms Daniels told CBS' 60 Minutes she had one encounter of consensual sex with the then future president.

She said she was then threatened to keep quiet by an unidentified man in Las Vegas while with her young daughter in 2011.

Ms Daniels, whose legal name is Stephanie Clifford, said that in the incident in a car park, the man told her: "Leave Trump alone. Forget the story."

She said he then looked at her daughter and said: "That's a beautiful little girl. It'd be a shame if something happened to her mum."

The porn star provided little new evidence of her alleged affair with Mr Trump.

Ms Daniels received a $130,000 US dollars (£91,700) payment days before the 2016 presidential election for her silence and has sought to invalidate a nondisclosure agreement.

The White House did not immediately comment on the interview.

Mr Trump, through his representatives, has denied the allegations.

Donald Trump has denied the allegations through his representatives. AP

The president's lawyer, Michael Cohen, has said Mr Trump never had an affair with Ms Daniels. Mr Cohen has said he paid the $130,000 out of his pocket. Mr Cohen has said neither the Trump Organisation nor the Trump campaign was a party to the transaction with Ms Daniels and he was not reimbursed for the payment.

"He knows I'm telling the truth," said Ms Daniels.

She does not allege that she was coerced in her encounter with Mr Trump, saying, "This is not a 'Me too.' I was not a victim."

In the interview, Ms Daniels described a sexual encounter with Mr Trump that began with him talking about himself and showing her an issue of a magazine with his picture on the cover.

She says she then smacked Mr Trump with it playfully after ordering him to drop his pants.

Ms Daniels said that before they had sex Mr Trump had broached the idea of her being a contestant on The Apprentice, and she likened it to a "business opportunity".

Asked why she was talking now, she said: "Because it was very important to me to be able to defend myself."

Ms Daniels said she was fine saying nothing at all.

"But I'm not OK with being made out to be a liar, or people thinking that I did this for money and people are like, 'Oh, you're an opportunist. You're taking advantage of this'.

"Yes, I'm getting more job offers now, but tell me one person who would turn down a job offer making more than they've been making, doing the same thing that they've always done?"

Want to receive the latest headlines straight to your inbox? Subscribe to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribe This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check. That e-mail's already in our system. Please try again. Please tick the box below to confirm your subscription Thanks for subscribing to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribed Want to receive the latest headlines straight to your inbox? Subscribe to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Thanks for subscribing to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribe

Download: The STV News app is Scotland's favourite and is available for iPhone from the App store and for Android from Google Play. Download it today and continue to enjoy STV News wherever you are.