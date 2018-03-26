US and EU nations expel Russian diplomats over Skripal

The United States are to expel Russian diplomats over the poisoning of Sergei Skripal.

Sergei Skripal and his daughter Yulia remain critically ill in hospital.

The United States and a number of other EU countries are to expel Russian diplomats over the poisoning of Sergei Skripal in Salisbury.

A total of 60 Russian officials will be forced to leave the US while Moscow's consulate in Seattle will also be closed, the White House announced on Monday.

Germany, France, Poland, Latvia and Lithuania were all confirmed among 14 EU nations which would also be taking similar measures.

The move appears to be a concerted response to the attempted assassination of Mr Skripal and alleged Russian aggression.

Announcing its response, the White House said the 60 affected people included 48 members of the Russian embassy and 12 "spies" working under diplomatic cover.

PA

In a press conference, European Union chief Donald Tusk confirmed that several EU countries had decided to expel Russian diplomats.

He reiterated that the EU stood by Downing Street's conclusion that Moscow was "highly likely" to be behind the attack in Salisbury.

Germany and Poland have both asked four Russian diplomats to leave, while in Lithuania the number is three.

The German foreign ministry said in a statement that the move was part of a joint European response to the Skripal case.

It said: "The expulsion of four diplomats is a strong signal of solidarity with Great Britain and signals the resolve of the Germany government not to leave attacks against our closest partners and allies unanswered."

Want to receive the latest headlines straight to your inbox? Subscribe to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribe This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check. That e-mail's already in our system. Please try again. Please tick the box below to confirm your subscription Thanks for subscribing to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribed Want to receive the latest headlines straight to your inbox? Subscribe to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Thanks for subscribing to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribe

Download: The STV News app is Scotland's favourite and is available for iPhone from the App store and for Android from Google Play. Download it today and continue to enjoy STV News wherever you are.