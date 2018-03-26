Argentine families visit graves of Falklands War fallen

The families of 90 fallen soldiers have finally been able to visit the graves of their loved ones.

The families of 90 Argentine soldiers killed in the Falklands War have visited the graves of loved ones for the first time after their remains were finally identified.

The identification is the result of a forensic study by a multinational team led by the International Committee of the Red Cross.

Until the results came through last year, the gravestones in the Darwin military cemetery on the remote South Atlantic islands had read: "Argentine soldier known only to God."

But on Monday more than 200 relatives of the soldiers killed in the 1982 conflict between Britain and Argentina travelled there to pay their respects.

"It's a very strong, new feeling because I found my son," said Dalal Abd, the mother of soldier Marcelo Daniel Massad, as she held back tears.

"I was able to speak to him, as a mother, and ask him questions," she said.

"I have a feeling of peace because I know where he is after almost 36 years of so many struggles. I know he's here now, with his cross.

Experts exhumed, analyzed, sampled and documented the remains from graves at Darwin cemetery, which is known for its rows of white crosses and dark gray tombstones.

The samples were analyzed and compared with DNA samples from family members of some of the dead soldiers at a laboratory in Argentina.

Laboratories in Britain and Spain conducted quality control of the DNA analyses.

The Red Cross has said the identification process of more than 120 graves was highly successful.

"A huge step has also been taken by Argentina to fulfill a pending commitment with the families and the heroes of Las Malvinas," said Human Rights Secretary Claudio Avruj, using the name used by Argentina for the islands that the South American country still claims.

Travelling with the families was Geoffrey Cardozo, a retired British colonel who in 1983 was given the job of recovering and reburying Argentine troops.

He came with the families to explain how he had organized the cemetery.

In total, the Falkands War cost the lives of 649 Argentinian and 255 British soldiers.