  • STV
  • MySTV

Argentine families visit graves of Falklands War fallen

ITV

The families of 90 fallen soldiers have finally been able to visit the graves of their loved ones.

Relatives of Argentinian soldiers killed in the war have finally been able to pay their respects
Relatives of Argentinian soldiers killed in the war have finally been able to pay their respects AP

The families of 90 Argentine soldiers killed in the Falklands War have visited the graves of loved ones for the first time after their remains were finally identified.

The identification is the result of a forensic study by a multinational team led by the International Committee of the Red Cross.

Until the results came through last year, the gravestones in the Darwin military cemetery on the remote South Atlantic islands had read: "Argentine soldier known only to God."

But on Monday more than 200 relatives of the soldiers killed in the 1982 conflict between Britain and Argentina travelled there to pay their respects.

"It's a very strong, new feeling because I found my son," said Dalal Abd, the mother of soldier Marcelo Daniel Massad, as she held back tears.

"I was able to speak to him, as a mother, and ask him questions," she said.

"I have a feeling of peace because I know where he is after almost 36 years of so many struggles. I know he's here now, with his cross.

Ninety families travelled to the cemetery
Ninety families travelled to the cemetery AP

Experts exhumed, analyzed, sampled and documented the remains from graves at Darwin cemetery, which is known for its rows of white crosses and dark gray tombstones.

The samples were analyzed and compared with DNA samples from family members of some of the dead soldiers at a laboratory in Argentina.

Laboratories in Britain and Spain conducted quality control of the DNA analyses.

The Red Cross has said the identification process of more than 120 graves was highly successful.

"A huge step has also been taken by Argentina to fulfill a pending commitment with the families and the heroes of Las Malvinas," said Human Rights Secretary Claudio Avruj, using the name used by Argentina for the islands that the South American country still claims.

After the conflict Geoffrey Cardozo was given the job of recovering and reburying Argentine troops
After the conflict Geoffrey Cardozo was given the job of recovering and reburying Argentine troops AP

Travelling with the families was Geoffrey Cardozo, a retired British colonel who in 1983 was given the job of recovering and reburying Argentine troops.

He came with the families to explain how he had organized the cemetery.

In total, the Falkands War cost the lives of 649 Argentinian and 255 British soldiers.

WHERE TO NOW?

One account. All of STV.

This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check. That e-mail's already in our system. Please try again.
ShowHide
Forgot password?
This field is required. At least 6 characters please. Did you enter your details correctly?
If you've forgotten your details then use the 'Forgot password?' link.
Need to reset your password?

We'll send a link to reset your password to

We've sent you details on how to reset your password

Please check your email and follow the instructions.

Forgotten your email address?

Have you forgotten the email address that you previously joined with? Don't worry, by emailing enquiries@stv.tv we can help.

One account. All of STV.

This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
At least 6 characters please
ShowHide
This field is required. At least 6 characters please.
You have to be 16 or over to join
This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid date
Type your full postcode and select your address This field is required. It doesn't look like you've entered a valid postcode. Can't find your address? Confirm the details you've given us are correct by clicking here

By continuing you agree to our Terms of Use, including our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. Any issues contact us.

Upload Profile Picture

Please make sure your image is under 2mb in size and a valid JPG, PNG or GIF.

Are you sure?

Unfortunately, you'll be unable to access our premium content. We’ll be sorry to see you go, but if you change your mind you can rejoin us at any time.

Please verify your STV account

Please verify your STV account using the email we sent you. If you have lost the email, we can send you another one, just click the button below.

Thanks

We've sent you a new verification email.
Please check your email and follow the instructions to verify your account.

Welcome to STV
Thanks for joining us.

Oops!

Sorry, you must be at least 12 years old to place a vote for your Real Hero.

Please review our Voting Terms of Use for more information.

Oops!

Sorry! It seems that you are using a browser that is incompatible with our voting service.

To register your vote please copy the below URL in to your regular mobile browser. We recommend Google Chrome, or Safari.

http://shows.stv.tv/real-heroes/voting

Oops!

Sorry, you seem to have already voted in this category.

Thanks for voting

Now share your vote with friends on your social network

Share on twitter Share on facebook

Cast your vote

Please register or sign in to continue.

Cast your vote

This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid date

Cast your vote

Please fill out this form to cast your vote. As you are under 16 years old you will not create an STV account. Why do we need these details?

This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check.
Location This field is required.
Parental Consent This field is required.

That's you. All that's left is to click the 'Submit Vote' button below. By doing so, you confirm that you and your parent or guardian have read and accept our Voting Terms of Use, Privacy Policy and Cookie policy, and that the details you have entered are correct. We'll look after them as carefully as if they were our own.