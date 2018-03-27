Rocket man blasts off into sky reaching speeds of 350mph

His personal mission is to see if Earth is shaped like a frisbee or if it is flat.

Hughes had only raised $110 of his $10,000 goal on GoFundMe GoFundMe/Mike Hughes

The dreams of one 61-year-old came true on Saturday when "Mad" Mike Hughes fired off into the California sky while inside his homemade rocket.

The launch in the Mojave Desert had been planned for November 2017 but it had been postponed several times due to access and mechanical issues.

In its brief voyage, the rocket reached a speed estimated to be around 350mph before Hughes pulled his parachute.

After landing safely - albeit with a sore back - Hughes described his relief.

"I'm tired of people saying I chickened out and didn't build a rocket. I'm tired of that stuff. I manned up and did it."

He was referring to the criticism he has received in his attempt to visit space to see if Earth is shaped like a frisbee or if it is flat.

The next step in his mission is to build a "Rockoon", a rocket that is carried into the atmosphere by a gas-filled balloon, then separated from the balloon and lit. Hughes hopes that it would take him around 68 miles up.

And if that doesn't work out, the 61-year-old has intentions to run for governor of California.