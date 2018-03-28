  • STV
Kim Jong Un visits Beijing and meets with President Xi

ITV

The Xinhua News Agency said Kim made an unofficial visit from Sunday to Wednesday.

Mr Xi held talks with Mr Kim at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing.
North Korea leader Kim Jong Un visited Beijing and met with President Xi Jinping in his first known trip to a foreign country since he took power in 2011, the Chinese government has confirmed.

The official Xinhua News Agency said Mr Kim made an unofficial visit to China from Sunday to Wednesday.

Mr Xi held talks with Mr Kim at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing and he and his wife Peng Liyuan hosted a banquet for Mr Kim and his wife Ri Sol Ju, Xinhua said.

They also watched an art performance together, the news agency said.

Analysts say Mr Kim would have felt a need to consult with his country's traditional ally ahead of his planned meetings with South Korean President Moon Jae-in and US President Donald Trump.

Analysts say Mr Kim would have felt a need to consult with his country's traditional ally ahead of his planned meetings with South Korean President Moon Jae-in and US President Donald Trump. PA

The North's diplomatic outreach came after an unusually provocative year when it conducted its most powerful nuclear test to date and three ICBMs tests designed to target the US mainland.

The developments were interpreted as the North being desperate to break out of isolation and improve its economy after being squeezed by heavy sanctions.

China remains North Korea's only major ally and chief provider of energy, aid and trade that keep the country's broken economy afloat.

The visit to China marks Mr Kim's first known trip since taking power in 2011 and his reported meeting with Mr Xi was his first meeting with a foreign head of state.

Mr Kim's father, late North Korean leader Kim Jong Il, visited China several times during his rule, lastly in May 2011, months before his death.

Past visits by Kim Jong Il to China were surrounded in secrecy, with Beijing only confirming his presence after he had crossed the border by train back into North Korea.

