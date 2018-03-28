Footage emerges of US police shooting unarmed man on road

Danny Ray Thomas seen walking towards a police officer with his trousers down before he is shot.

Danny Thomas: Family say he was 'not in his right mind'

An unarmed man has been killed by a US police officer after walking through traffic with his trousers down.

Danny Ray Thomas, 34, who witnesses say was walking through vehicles, talking to himself and hitting cars as they passed by before being shot, died in hospital.

Police dashcam footage showed Thomas walking towards the officer on a road in Houston, Texas, last Thursday before a gunshot can be heard.

The officer repeatedly shouts "get down on the ground" before shooting Thomas in the chest.

Mr Thomas' family say he was not in "was not in his right mind" following the death of two of his children in 2016.

Thomas' estranged wife, Sheborah Thomas, is on two murder charges for allegedly drowning their 5-year-old daughter and 7-year-old son in a bathtub before hiding their bodies under a neighbour's house.

As is custom in officer-involved shootings, Harris County Sherrif's Office say the incident is being investigated.