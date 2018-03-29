Man survives close encounter with cheetah on safari

He was enjoying the sights of the Serengeti when the big cat jumped into the vehicle.

Close call: Cheetah fancied a ride in the car.

This man had a very close encounter with a cheetah in the Serengeti whilst on African safari.

Britton Hayes, who was in an SUV admiring wildlife, sat perfectly still as the big cat clambered into the back seat of the vehicle whilst on a Grand Ruaha safari trip.

Hayes's mother, Elisa Jaffe, said that her son sat for ten minutes whilst two cheetahs climbed on the car before leaving to "eat a gazelle".

She added that the guide's expertise meant that there was never a threat to her son's safety.