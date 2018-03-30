China's Tiangong-1 space station crashing towards Earth
Authorities predict the spacecraft will crash this weekend with a small risk to life.
China's defunct space station Tiangong-1 is hurtling towards Earth and is expected to crash this weekend.
The space lab weighs more than 8 tonnes and is the size of a double decker bus - larger than most of the man-made debris re-entering the Earth's atmosphere.
Based on Tiangong-1's orbit, it will land between 43 degrees north and 43 degrees south, covering a vast area from Madrid to Cape Town.
Only ten percent of the spacecraft will survive being burned up on re-entry - heavier components such as its engines are likely to remain. The chance of being hit by the debris is considered less than one in a trillion.
The European Space Agency predicts Tiangong-1 will crash between Saturday morning and Sunday afternoon. But, the time frame is "highly variable" due to the changing shape of Earth's atmosphere.
Tiangong-1 meaning "Heavenly Palace" was China's first space station and launched in 2011. It served as an experimental platform for larger projects and a permanent space station.
How common is space debris?
- 1979 – America’s 77-tonne-Skylab space station crashed near Perth, Australia resulting in the United States being $400 for littering.
- 1997 – American Lottie Williams was struck by a falling piece of the U.S. Delta II rocket while she exercised in an Oklahoma Park.
- 2003 – 80,000 pieces of debris fell over parts of the southern United States when the Columbia space shuttle broke up on re-entry, killing all seven astronauts.
- 2011 – Debris from Nasa’s 6-tonne Upper Atmosphere Research Satellite fell into the Pacific Ocean causing no injuries.