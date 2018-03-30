China's Tiangong-1 space station crashing towards Earth.

Authorities predict the spacecraft will crash this weekend with a small risk to life.

China's defunct space station Tiangong-1 is hurtling towards Earth and is expected to crash this weekend.

The space lab weighs more than 8 tonnes and is the size of a double decker bus - larger than most of the man-made debris re-entering the Earth's atmosphere.

Based on Tiangong-1's orbit, it will land between 43 degrees north and 43 degrees south, covering a vast area from Madrid to Cape Town.

Only ten percent of the spacecraft will survive being burned up on re-entry - heavier components such as its engines are likely to remain. The chance of being hit by the debris is considered less than one in a trillion.

The European Space Agency predicts Tiangong-1 will crash between Saturday morning and Sunday afternoon. But, the time frame is "highly variable" due to the changing shape of Earth's atmosphere.

Tiangong-1 meaning "Heavenly Palace" was China's first space station and launched in 2011. It served as an experimental platform for larger projects and a permanent space station.

A model of the Chinese space station Tiangong-1. The defunct space craft is now crashing down towards Earth. AP

How common is space debris?