China's Tiangong-1 space station crashing towards Earth

ITV

Authorities predict the spacecraft will crash this weekend with a small risk to life.

China's Tiangong-1 space station crashing towards Earth.

China's defunct space station Tiangong-1 is hurtling towards Earth and is expected to crash this weekend.

The space lab weighs more than 8 tonnes and is the size of a double decker bus - larger than most of the man-made debris re-entering the Earth's atmosphere.

Based on Tiangong-1's orbit, it will land between 43 degrees north and 43 degrees south, covering a vast area from Madrid to Cape Town.

Only ten percent of the spacecraft will survive being burned up on re-entry - heavier components such as its engines are likely to remain. The chance of being hit by the debris is considered less than one in a trillion.

The European Space Agency predicts Tiangong-1 will crash between Saturday morning and Sunday afternoon. But, the time frame is "highly variable" due to the changing shape of Earth's atmosphere.

Tiangong-1 meaning "Heavenly Palace" was China's first space station and launched in 2011. It served as an experimental platform for larger projects and a permanent space station.

A model of the Chinese space station Tiangong-1. The defunct space craft is now crashing down towards Earth.
A model of the Chinese space station Tiangong-1. The defunct space craft is now crashing down towards Earth. AP

How common is space debris?

  • 1979 – America’s 77-tonne-Skylab space station crashed near Perth, Australia resulting in the United States being $400 for littering.
  • 1997 – American Lottie Williams was struck by a falling piece of the U.S. Delta II rocket while she exercised in an Oklahoma Park.
  • 2003 – 80,000 pieces of debris fell over parts of the southern United States when the Columbia space shuttle broke up on re-entry, killing all seven astronauts.
  • 2011 – Debris from Nasa’s 6-tonne Upper Atmosphere Research Satellite fell into the Pacific Ocean causing no injuries.

