Member of UK armed forces killed by IED in Syria

A member of the UK armed forces has been killed by an improvised explosive device in Syria.

The individual was with US forces on a counter-Daesh operation when the incident happened yesterday.

The Ministry of Defence has confirmed the fatality.

A spokesperson said: "It is with regret that we must confirm that a member of the UK Armed Forces was killed by an improvised explosive device in Syria yesterday.

"The individual was embedded with US forces on a counter-Daesh operation when the incident occurred.

"The family has been notified and our thoughts are with them at this difficult time.

"We cannot confirm any further details at this stage."