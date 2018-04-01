Huge alligator found in Florida family’s swimming pool

The Sarasota County Sheriff's Office tweeted pictures of their discovery.

The images and video have been shared widely online. Sarasota County Sheriff's Office

Florida police have posted a video of an 11-foot alligator that made its way into a family's swimming pool.

The incident took place on Saturday in the coastal town of Nokomis.

The Sarasota County Sheriff's Office tweeted the following images with the caption: "Just no."

Sarasota County Sheriff's Office

It is unclear how the alligator made its way onto the property, but officers found a trail of evidence as to how it entered the pool.

The police eventually called in an animal trapper to capture the alligator.

American alligators are common to Florida, Louisiana and other southern states.

Officials estimate there are more than one million alligators in Florida - a remarkable recovery for a species that was approaching extinction 40 years ago.