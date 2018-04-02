Anti-apartheid campaigner Winnie Mandela dies at 81
Winnie Mandela, the anti-apartheid campaigner, has died at the age of 81, her personal assistant has said.
Winnie Madikizela-Mandela was married to former South African president, Nelson Mandela, from 1958 until their divorce in 1996.
Born Nomzamo Winifred Zanyiwe Madikizela on September 26, 1936, Ms Madkizela-Mandela was a member of South Africa's ruling ANC party's governing body.
