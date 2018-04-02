Anti-apartheid campaigner Winnie Mandela dies at 81

Winnie Mandela, former wife of the late Nelson Mandela has died, her personal assistant has said.

Winnie Mandela was married to Nelson Mandela for 38 years. AP

Winnie Mandela, the anti-apartheid campaigner, has died at the age of 81, her personal assistant has said.

Winnie Madikizela-Mandela was married to former South African president, Nelson Mandela, from 1958 until their divorce in 1996.

Born Nomzamo Winifred Zanyiwe Madikizela on September 26, 1936, Ms Madkizela-Mandela was a member of South Africa's ruling ANC party's governing body.

