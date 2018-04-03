  • STV
France rail strike: How will it impact British travellers?

ITV

Travellers asked to plan ahead as France braces itself for mass three-month rail strikes.

At least 25 Eurostar trains have already been cancelled.
At least 25 Eurostar trains have already been cancelled.

British travellers to France are being urged to think ahead as a wave of rail strikes against President Emmanuel Macron's labour reforms get under way.

Starting with what is being called "Black Tuesday", it is expected the action will continue over the next three months, affecting two days in every five.

Staff at state railway SNCF are leading the strike, but the disruption will spread to other areas of travel including airports and the Eurostar.

How will it affect travellers?

The crowd at Gare De Lyon railway station, in Paris, France.
The crowd at Gare De Lyon railway station, in Paris, France.

Dozens of Eurostar services including trains to Disneyland Paris have been cancelled with more expected as the strikes continue.

The cross-Channel train operator's French drivers are employed by SNCF.

As a result 29 services from London to Paris and Brussels for Tuesday and Wednesday have been cancelled - representing around 25,000 seats.

Visitors looking to travel home from the theme park were being told that they will have to rely on disrupted local services to get them there from the Eurostar hub at Paris Gare du Nord.

Tourists looking to fly into the country have also faced delays and disruption with Air France already into their fourth day of industrial action.

The dispute centres on a pay demand of six per cent which the unions say is necessary to make up for lost ground.

Air France has offered one per cent and some other benefits.

What can I do if my journey is disrupted or delayed?

SNCF assistance workers on hand to help passengers who are struggling with the strikes.
SNCF assistance workers on hand to help passengers who are struggling with the strikes.

Eurostar is asking those who are due to travel in the weeks ahead, to continue to check their website to see if your journey is affected.

According to the train company, passengers whose trains have been cancelled can exchange their ticket free of charge or claim a full refund regardless of their ticket conditions.

Representatives from Eurstar will also be present at Dineyland's Marne la Vallee station to answer any questions and to show families how to get to Gare du Nord.

Travellers caught by the Air France strike can rebook their flights at "no extra cost, no matter the fare" according to the airline.

But say it is too early to evaluate the possible impact of the action, which is expected to last until 11 April.

Customers are asked to regularly check the airlines website as flight schedules will be changed accordingly and made public the day before their departure.

Why are they are rail companies striking?

Sud-rail union members gather during a protest against the reform of French national state-owned railway company SNCF.
Sud-rail union members gather during a protest against the reform of French national state-owned railway company SNCF.

Rail workers enjoy generous conditions, including automatic annual pay rises, early retirement, 28 days of paid annual leave and protection from dismissal.

Their close relatives are also entitled to free rail tickets.

But French unions are protesting against government plans to eliminate some rail worker benefits - part of broader European plans to open national railways to competition.

