Circus elephant killed and two people injured in road crash
Handlers led bloodied elephants away from their overturned circus truck in Spain.
One circus elephant has died and at least two people have been injured in a road crash in Spain.
Handlers walked the bloodied animals to safety after their truck overturned on a motorway.
One elephant was lifted out using a crane while rescuers tended the other that lost its life in the accident.
The cause of the accident is still unknown.
