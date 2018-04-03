Circus elephant killed and two people injured in road crash

Handlers led bloodied elephants away from their overturned circus truck in Spain.

Road crash: Handlers led bloodied elephants away from their overturned circus truck. PA

One circus elephant has died and at least two people have been injured in a road crash in Spain.

Handlers walked the bloodied animals to safety after their truck overturned on a motorway.

One elephant was lifted out using a crane while rescuers tended the other that lost its life in the accident.

The cause of the accident is still unknown.

Want to receive the latest headlines straight to your inbox? Subscribe to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribe This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check. That e-mail's already in our system. Please try again. Please tick the box below to confirm your subscription Thanks for subscribing to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribed Want to receive the latest headlines straight to your inbox? Subscribe to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Thanks for subscribing to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribe

Download: The STV News app is Scotland's favourite and is available for iPhone from the App store and for Android from Google Play. Download it today and continue to enjoy STV News wherever you are.