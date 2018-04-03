  • STV
Taxi driver reunited with daughter after 24-year search

After searching for nearly a quarter of a century, this determined dad found his daughter again.

Wang Mingqing started to work as a taxi driver in bid to look for his missing daughter.
Wang Mingqing started to work as a taxi driver in bid to look for his missing daughter. TheCover.CN

A taxi driver from southwest China who spent 24 years searching for his missing daughter has finally been reunited with her.

Wang Mingqing and his wife Liu Chengying's three-year old daughter Qifeng, wandered off while they were busy running their fruit stall in January 1994.

The couple spent years searching for their little girl, taking out advertisements in newspapers and setting up online appeals.

The devastated father Mr Wang even became a taxi driver, in the hope he might one day pick her up as a passenger.

Wang Mingqing and his wife never gave up hope in finding their daughter.
Wang Mingqing and his wife never gave up hope in finding their daughter. TheCover.CN

The made for Hollywood tale has swept China, where both the media and the country's citizens are celebrating the reunion.

On Tuesday, Mr Wang and Mrs Liu greeted their long-lost daughter, who is now called Kang Ying, at the Chengdu city airport.

In 2015, Mr Wang decided to broaden the search by signing up as a driver with ride-hailing company Didi Chuxing.

The father of three even enlisted the help of his customers by asking them to post the story of his missing child on the Chinese messaging app Wechat.

The desperate father printed his daughter's information on a business card for his customers Read more: http://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-5573763/Chinese-couple-reunite-missing-daughter-24-years-kidnapped.
The desperate father printed his daughter's information on a business card for his customers Read more: http://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-5573763/Chinese-couple-reunite-missing-daughter-24-years-kidnapped. The Cover.CN

Hearing about Mr Wang's heartbreaking story, a police sketch artist volunteered to help with the search.

The portrait of what his daughter might have looked like as an adult was circulated widely online.

Eventually, the picture made its way thousands of miles across the country to where Mrs Kang was living with her husband and children.

The 27-year old was said to have been shocked by the likeness.

When she got in touch with the authorities she learned that other unlikely details matched, including a small scar on her head.

Supporters gave Kang Ying bouquets of flowers as they celebrate the miraculous reunion.
Supporters gave Kang Ying bouquets of flowers as they celebrate the miraculous reunion. TheCover.CN

A DNA test eventually confirmed she was Mr Wang's missing daughter.

On Monday, Mr Wang and Kang Ying spoke for the first time via the Wechat app, Chinese news website thecover.cn reported.

"From now on, Dad is here - you don't need to worry about anything - Dad will help you," Mr Wang said.

Mrs Kang's younger sister, left, holds up her new-found niece after the families were reunited.
Mrs Kang's younger sister, left, holds up her new-found niece after the families were reunited. CFP

Wang Qifeng, agreed to fly to Chengdu for reunion on Tuesday.

Qifeng and her one-year-old daughter were welcomed by her family as they hugged and had their first first family in two decades.

