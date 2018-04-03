Four members of British family die in Florida car crash

All four members of the family died at the scene after they drove into the path of a truck.

Footage of the crash scene broadcast by local TV station WFTV. WFTV.com

Four people from the same Bristol family have died after a car crash in Titusville, Florida, officials have said.

The four adult family members were killed after their rental car apparently drove into the path of a pickup truck while attempting a U-turn, the Titusville Police Department said.

"The heavy-duty truck violently impacted the passenger side of the small sedan," the force said.

"All four occupants of the sedan were pronounced deceased at the scene by arriving medical personnel."

It said that driver Adam P Stephenson, 30, was killed along with Maryanne Stephenson, 29; Brian Stephenson, 66; and Sheralyn T. Stephenson, 56.

Police say the family are thought to have been on their way back from the Kennedy Space Centre towards their rental house when the accident took place.

Data from the car's GPS indicates that it had instructed Mr Stephenson to carry out a U-turn at an intersection on Sisson Road in Titusville.

The manoeuvre took the family's white Mitsubishi sedan into the path of an eastbound black Ford F-250 pickup truck.

The truck driver, 28-year-old James D. Walsh II, was taken to hospital with non life-threatening injuries.