'Active shooter' at YouTube headquarters in California

Police have confirmed there were shots fired near the office in San Bruno, California.

YouTube's headquarters in San Bruno, California. Google Earth

Police have confirmed they are responding to an "active shooter" at YouTube's headquarters in California.

Several YouTube employees reported there was a gunman inside the building in San Bruno, just south of San Francisco.

YouTube Product Manager Vadim Lavrusik said he barricaded himself inside a room after he heard shots and saw employees fleeing.

He later added that he had been safely evacuated.

Others working in the area said police were surrounding the YouTube HQ on Cherry Tree Avenue and nearby offices had also been put on lockdown.

Some posted photographs online showing staff being evacuated with their hands up.

Police confirmed they were responding to an "active shooter" and warned people to stay away from the area near Cherry Avenue.

NBC News said that the Zuckerberg San Francisco General Hospital confirmed it had received a number of patients in connection with the incident, though it could not give an exact number or details of the injuries.

Google, which owns You Tube, said in a Tweet that it was "coordinating with authorities" and will provide more information "as it becomes available".