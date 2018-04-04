Private jets damaged after winds cause hangar collapse

The hangar was brought down in strong winds at Hobby Airport in Houston.

The Jet Linx hangar collapsed in 60mph winds. KTRK

Millions of dollars worth of damage has been caused to eight private jets in Houston after strong winds brought down an airport hangar.

The Jet Linx hangar collapsed in 60mph gusts at around just before midnight on Tuesday at Hobby Airport and debris was scattered across the runway.

Nobody was in the hangar at the time and there were no reported injuries, airport spokesman Bill Begley said.

Nobody was in the hangar at the time of the collapse. KTRK

"Straight line winds blew the hangar over onto several jets inside the hangar," Lieutenant Larry Crowson of the Houston Police Department said.

Airport officials said up to eight aircraft were damaged in the private terminal but no commercial flights are affected.