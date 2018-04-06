Conor McGregor wanted for questioning by New York police

He gatecrashed the UFC 223 media day and appeared to be involved in violent scenes.

Police said a "hand truck" was thrown at a bus taking fighters away from the venue, injuring one person. PA

Police in New York want to question Conor McGregor after he gatecrashed the UFC 223 media day and appeared to be involved in violent scenes, leading to the cancellation of two fights this weekend.

A New York City Police Department spokesman told Press Association Sport the force wants to speak to the 29-year-old after a chaotic incident at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn.

On the day he was stripped of his UFC lightweight title, McGregor and an entourage turned up at a press conference for Saturday's event, headlined by Khabib Nurmagomedov and Max Holloway.

Footage quickly emerged on the Instagram story of undercard fighter Felice Herrig - captioned 'Conor McGregor causing trouble'.

Michael Chiesa, who was said to have suffered a cut face, tweeted to say the New York State Athletic Commission had decided to pull him from his bout against Anthony Pettis.

Addressing his opponent, he said: "I'm devastated to say the least. @Showtimepettis I hope to run this match up ASAP, June 9th in your backyard. That's all I have to say for now. Much love."

Artem Lobov, who was due to take part in a featherweight bout with Alex Caceres, was also said to be involved in the vandalism of the bus.

UFC released a statement to say he had been removed from the weekend's card.

"The organisation deems today's disruption completely unacceptable and is currently working on the consequences that will follow. Immediately, Lobov has been removed from this weekend's card and individuals involved in the incident are not welcome at tomorrow's ceremonial weigh-in or Saturday's event at Barclays Center," the statement posted on UFC.com said.

The ugly scenes were condemned by UFC president Dana White, a long-time advocate of McGregor's. PA

Soon after the incident at 1.35pm local time, reports said a warrant had been issued for McGregor's arrest, but a NYPD spokesperson told PA: "There is no arrest warrant, he is wanted for questioning regarding an incident that took place earlier today at the Barclays Center."

The ugly scenes were condemned by UFC president Dana White, a long-time advocate of McGregor's, who called the incident "one of the most disgusting things that's happened in the history of the company."

Giving an interview to ESPN correspondent Brett Okamoto, White said he believed McGregor and "20 guys" were given access to the area of the arena where UFC 223 fighters were boarding a bus after the press conference.

White claimed "trash cans" had been thrown and that fighter Chiesa had suffered a cut face.

The scenes came at the end of what had already been a rough day for McGregor as he lost his lightweight title.

White revealed at a press conference that McGregor's 155-pound championship will be up for grabs this weekend, with the Irishman having not fought in the Octagon since winning his belt in November 2016.

McGregor initially delivered a brief and to-the-point reaction, saying: "You's'll strip me of nothing you's do nothing c****", with the Barclays Center trouble following later.

McGregor, who was beaten in a boxing match by Floyd Mayweather Jr in August 2017, the last time he fought, had been expected to have his crown taken from him for some time.

Number one Tony Ferguson, who held the interim title in his absence, has been booked to fight Nurmagomedov on four occasions, but the bout is yet to take place.

Nurmagomedov will now face featherweight champion Holloway, with the winner claiming McGregor's crown and the interim belt becoming null and void when a new champion is decided.