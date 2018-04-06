Trade war looms after Trump plans $100bn Chinese tariffs

China has vowed to fight the United States 'at any cost' following Mr Trump's move.

Donald Trump has said Chinese trade 'have destroyed millions of American jobs'. PA

China has vowed to fight the United States "at any cost" after US President Donald Trump plans an additional $100 billion (£71 billion) in tariffs on Chinese goods.

Mr Trump's move comes a day after Beijing announced plans to tax $50 billion (£35 billion) in American products.

Financial markets fell sharply following the tit-for-tat trade row between the world's two largest economies.

In Beijing, the Commerce Ministry said China is not afraid to fight a trade war.

"China will dedicate itself to the end and at any cost and will definitely fight back firmly" if the US persists in its "protectionism," the ministry said in a statement.

Mr Trump's plan for additional tariffs had been a surprise - causing global markets to sharply fall. AP

In a statement, Mr Trump said "China's illicit trade practices - ignored for years by Washington - have destroyed thousands of American factories and millions of American jobs."

He has also instructed his secretary of agriculture "to implement a plan to protect our farmers and agricultural interests".

