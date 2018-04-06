Ex-South Korean leader Park Geun-hye jailed for 24 years

Park Geun-hye has also been fined £12m after corruption scandal.

South Korea's former president Park Geun-hye has been jailed for 24 years over a corruption scandal.

The Seoul court convicted Park of colluding with long-time confidante Choi Soon-sil to pressure 18 business groups to donate a total of 77.4 billion won (£52 million) for the launch of two foundations controlled by Choi.

Her charges included bribery, abuse of power and extortion.

Park was removed from office last year following months of protests that saw millions calling for her to be ousted.

Protesters hold candles during a rally in late 2016. AP

She had built her reputation on leading her party to victory in tight races - dubbed the "Queen of Elections" by the media.

The conviction marks a dramatic fall for South Korea's first female president.

"It's inevitable that the defendant should be held strictly responsible for her crimes, if only to prevent the unfortunate event of (a president) abusing the power given by the people and causing chaos instate affairs," Chief Judge Kim Se-yun said as the sentence was delivered.

Along with the prison sentence, Park was also fined 18 billion won (£12 million).

Both Park and the prosecutors have one week to appeal.

