Parkland shooting survivors hit out at new clear backpacks

Survivors have wasted little time in expressing their views on 'safety measure'.

Students wear clear backpacks outside of Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida. PA

Students who survived the Parkland shooting in Florida have hit out at the mandatory clear plastic bags the school district has introduced as a safety measure.

The scheme is one of several measures that have come into force after 17 students were killed on February 14.

However, students at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School have wasted little time in telling the district how they feel about the bags.

Many have likened wearing the bags to being in "prison" and have placed handwritten messages inside the transparent cases calling for more focus on "the real issue."

Others lamented the bag's lack of privacy, filling it with tampons, while most used it as a platform to call for more gun control.

Some carried a more somber note on their bags using an orange price tag printed with $1.05.

According to the students it is the amount of money Florida State Senator Marco Rubio took from the NRA divided by every single student in the state of Florida.

Carmen Lo tweeted: "This backpack is probably worth more than my life."