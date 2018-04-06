Plans launched for first hotel in space by 2021

Technology firm Orion Span have submitted proposals to build a hotel based 200 miles in the skies.

Space: Guests will have to dig deep to afford a room.

Space's first hotel could be up and running by 2021, under new plans.

Technology firm Orion Span have submitted proposals to build a hotel based 200 miles above the skies in low-Earth orbit.

If successful, the hotel would be able to host four guests at one time where they can while away the hours looking down on Earth.

It is already possible for tourists to reserve a room by handing over a down payment of £56,000.

However, the full 12-day stay per person will be slightly more expensive - at £6 million.