At least 14 dead after junior hockey team's bus crashes

Humboldt Broncos' bus collided with a truck in Canada while travelling to play-off game.

At least 14 people have been killed after a bus carrying a junior ice hockey team collided with a truck in Canada.

The bus was carrying the Humboldt Broncos of the Saskatchewan Junior Hockey League to the town of Nipawin for a playoff game when the accident occurred.

The Royal Canadian Mounted Police confirmed 14 of the 28 people on the bus had died, including the driver.

The remaining passengers were taken to hospital, with three in a critical condition.

It is believed the bus was T-boned by a transport truck at around 5pm local time (11pm GMT).

"There have been multiple fatalities - our whole community is in shock," Kevin Garinger, president of the Humboldt Broncos of the Saskatchewan Junior Hockey League, said.

Mr Garinger said parents from across Western Canada are rushing to the scene as they struggle to cope with the tragedy.

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau passed on his condolences via Twitter.

"It's a horrible accident, my God," Darren Opp, president of the Nipawin Hawks hockey team, said.

"It's very, very bad."