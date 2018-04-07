  • STV
Belfast among tributes to Canadian team after bus tragedy

ITV

Hockey fans in Belfast joined those sending sympathies to the team after 14 died.

The Humboldt Broncos from Saskatchewan in Canada were caught up in a crash between their bus and a truck.
Hockey fans in Belfast have joined those around the world in sending sympathies to a Canadian junior team caught up in a fatal bus crash that claimed 14 lives.

The Humboldt Broncos from Saskatchewan were travelling to the town of Nipawin for a playoff game against the Nipawin Hawks when their bus was involved in a collision with a truck.

The side, whose players are all aged between 16 and 20 has been devastated by the tragedy.

It has not yet been made public how many of those killed were players or coaching staff.

The Twitter account of a group of fans well-known among Belfast hockey circles, Boomerang Corner, posted to say the tragedy was "completely and utterly devastating" and to send love from Belfast.

There were 28 people on board the bus and, of the 14 to survive, three are understood to be in critical conditions while the others were also taken to hospital.

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau led the tributes, saying: "I cannot imagine what these parents are going through, and my heart goes out to everyone affected by this terrible tragedy, in the Humboldt community and beyond."

In Northern Ireland, fans of the local Belfast Giants team expressed shock and sadness at the news about the Saskatchewan Junior Hockey League side.

Giants captain Blair Riley and a number of his Giants teammates also tweeted about the tragedy.

Canadian-born Riley said: "Thinking of all the players, families and medical personnel/first responders involved in the terrible bus tragedy ...

"The hockey community always comes together in times of need."

The Elite League, the UK's top flight league in which the Giants play, is holding its playoff finals this weekend and held a minute's silence ahead of the first game to allow fans to pay their respects.

