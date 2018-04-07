'Several killed' after van driven into crowd in German city

The small van crashed into a crowd in the city of Munster on Saturday afternoon.

Several people have been killed after a small van crashed into a crowd in the German city of Munster, news agency dpa has reported.

German police confirmed there are "dead and injured" following the incident close to the Kiepenkerl statue in the city's historic quarter.

Police tweeted: "Please avoid the area around the Kiepenkerl. We are on site.

"#Kiepenkerl There are dead and injured. Please avoid the area."

More to follow...