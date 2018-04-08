Blaze breaks out on 50th floor of Trump Tower in New York

One person has suffered serious injuries in the fire at the Manhattan skyscraper.

Trump Tower: One person seriously injured. Twitter: @brightbazaar

At least one person has been seriously injured in a fire that broke out at the Trump Tower on Saturday evening in New York.

The blaze which started at around 6pm local time was reportedly contained to the 50th floor of the Manhattan skyscraper.

President Donald Trump who has an office and a home in the building was in Washington.

First Lady Melania Trump and their son Barron were also in Washington at the time.

Trump tweeted to confirm the fire had been confined and hailed the response by New York's firefighters.

His son, Eric Trump, tweeted: "Thank you to the amazing men and women of the NYFD who extinguished a fire in a residential apartment at @TrumpTower. The @FDNY and @NYPD are truly some of the most incredible people anywhere!"