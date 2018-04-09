Children killed as school bus plunges into gorge in India

Initial reports suggest the bus driver was speeding and lost control of the bus in the Himalayas.

STV

At least 21 children have been killed in India after a school bus plunged some 200ft into a gorge.

Police said the vehicle skidded off a mountain road and fell into the foothills of the Himalayas.

The accident occurred in the Kangra Valley, around 300 miles from New Delhi, where a rescue operation is currently underway.

Police officer Sunil Kumar said initial reports indicate the bus driver was speeding and lost control of the bus.

More to follow...

Want to receive the latest headlines straight to your inbox? Subscribe to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribe This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check. That e-mail's already in our system. Please try again. Please tick the box below to confirm your subscription Thanks for subscribing to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribed Want to receive the latest headlines straight to your inbox? Subscribe to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Thanks for subscribing to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribe

Download: The STV News app is Scotland's favourite and is available for iPhone from the App store and for Android from Google Play. Download it today and continue to enjoy STV News wherever you are.