  • STV
  • MySTV

Baby born four years after parents killed in car crash

ITV

The Chinese child has been named Tiantian, which means sweet in English.

The baby was born to a surrogate mother using IVF.
The baby was born to a surrogate mother using IVF. PA

A baby in China has been born to a surrogate mother four years after the death of his parents, according to Chinese media.

Shen Jie and his wife Liu Xi had been undergoing IVF treatment, but five days before fertilised embryo were due to be transplanted into Lui's womb, the couple were killed in a car crash.

The couple, who had been married two years, still had four frozen embryos stored in hospital.

Both deceased parents were only children, meaning the embryos became the grieving parents' only hope of carrying on their family line, reported Beijing News on Tuesday.

For the next three years the parents of the deceased couple fought a legal battle to have the embryos released.

Due to the lack of precedent for this kind of case, and because surrogacy is illegal in China, the would-be grandparents had to navigate a legal maze before their grandson could be born.

IVF is where the egg is fertilised outside of the womb and grown on a petri dish before it is inserted into the womb.
IVF is where the egg is fertilised outside of the womb and grown on a petri dish before it is inserted into the womb. AP

There are no laws in China to determine how a hospital should dispose of non-transplanted human embryos, and because both parents were dead, neither set of grandparents had rights to the eggs.

To obtain rights, Shen's parents filed a lawsuit against Lui's parents, because they said "suing the hospital would be too risky".

Yixing People's Court rejected their request to have the embryos released from hospital, however upon appeal, the Intermediate Court of Wuxi allowed the embryos to be released, but only to another medical institute.

Unfortunately, no hospital or medical centre would accept the embryos, and because surrogacy has been banned in China since 2001, the grandparents had to look overseas.

Louise Brown was the first ever baby to be born through IVF on July 25, 1978, at Oldham General Hospital in Manchester.
Louise Brown was the first ever baby to be born through IVF on July 25, 1978, at Oldham General Hospital in Manchester. AP

Eventually a surrogacy agency in Laos agreed to take the embryos and find a surrogate mother. The next challenge was finding an airline willing to transport the embryos.

As they were stored in liquid nitrogen tanks, no airline would accept them and the grandparents were forced to drive the embryos to the facility in Laos.

In December 2017 Tiantian, which means sweet in English, was born to a 28-year-old surrogate mother.

As there were no parents to prove paternity, all four grandparents had to take blood tests to prove Tiantian was their grandson.

WHERE TO NOW?

One account. All of STV.

This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check. That e-mail's already in our system. Please try again.
ShowHide
Forgot password?
This field is required. At least 6 characters please. Did you enter your details correctly?
If you've forgotten your details then use the 'Forgot password?' link.
Need to reset your password?

We'll send a link to reset your password to

We've sent you details on how to reset your password

Please check your email and follow the instructions.

Forgotten your email address?

Have you forgotten the email address that you previously joined with? Don't worry, by emailing enquiries@stv.tv we can help.

One account. All of STV.

This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
At least 6 characters please
ShowHide
This field is required. At least 6 characters please.
You have to be 16 or over to join
This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid date
Type your full postcode and select your address This field is required. It doesn't look like you've entered a valid postcode. Can't find your address? Confirm the details you've given us are correct by clicking here

By continuing you agree to our Terms of Use, including our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. Any issues contact us.

Upload Profile Picture

Please make sure your image is under 2mb in size and a valid JPG, PNG or GIF.

Are you sure?

Unfortunately, you'll be unable to access our premium content. We’ll be sorry to see you go, but if you change your mind you can rejoin us at any time.

Please verify your STV account

Please verify your STV account using the email we sent you. If you have lost the email, we can send you another one, just click the button below.

Thanks

We've sent you a new verification email.
Please check your email and follow the instructions to verify your account.

Welcome to STV
Thanks for joining us.

Oops!

Sorry, you must be at least 12 years old to place a vote for your Real Hero.

Please review our Voting Terms of Use for more information.

Oops!

Sorry! It seems that you are using a browser that is incompatible with our voting service.

To register your vote please copy the below URL in to your regular mobile browser. We recommend Google Chrome, or Safari.

http://shows.stv.tv/real-heroes/voting

Oops!

Sorry, you seem to have already voted in this category.

Thanks for voting

Now share your vote with friends on your social network

Share on twitter Share on facebook

Cast your vote

Please register or sign in to continue.

Cast your vote

This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid date

Cast your vote

Please fill out this form to cast your vote. As you are under 16 years old you will not create an STV account. Why do we need these details?

This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check.
Location This field is required.
Parental Consent This field is required.

That's you. All that's left is to click the 'Submit Vote' button below. By doing so, you confirm that you and your parent or guardian have read and accept our Voting Terms of Use, Privacy Policy and Cookie policy, and that the details you have entered are correct. We'll look after them as carefully as if they were our own.