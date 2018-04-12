Police officer who dragged passenger from plane sues

Ex-Chicago aviation officer was sacked after helping drag doctor from his seat.

Dr David Dao sustained a number of injuries during the incident last year. Twitter

A police officer who was sacked after dragging a passenger off a flight last year has filed a lawsuit against the airline and the city that fired him.

James Long has filed a lawsuit against United Airlines, Chicago's Department of Aviation and its commissioner, Ginger Evans, claiming he was not properly trained on how to use force.

Long was one of several Chicago aviation police officers involved in dragging passenger Dr David Dao from his seat, in an incident that caused international outrage.

Video filmed by other passengers showed Dr Dao being dragged from his seat by several police officers in order to make room for United Airlines staff on the flight from Chicago to Louisville, Kentucky.

During the incident Dr Dao suffered concussion, a broken nose and lost two front teeth, in what became a public relations disaster for the airline.

The 69-year-old Vietnamese doctor settled for an undisclosed sum with the airline, which apologised for his treatment.

United Airlines' shares plummeted 4.3%, the equivalent of £778 million, in the aftermath of the incident. AP

Long, who was sacked by the city for his role in the incident, has maintained in the law suit that "minimal but necessary force" was used to remove Dr Dao.

In the lawsuit filed at the circuit court of Cook County, Illinois, he alleges that United Airlines should have known that involvement of police in the incident could result in "the use of physical force".

He is seeking damages for his loss of salary, benefits including holidays, insurance coverage and retirement plans.

Following the incident last year United Airlines changed their customer service policy after it was revealed they were notorious for over-booking flights.

They said: "We look forward to implementing the improvements we have announced, which will put our customers at the centre of everything we do."

