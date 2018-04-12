  • STV
  • MySTV

Will England football fans be safe at Russia 2018?

ITV

The number of English fans travelling to the World Cup has taken a nosedive.

Russia football fans.

Russia and the UK may be at loggerheads internationally but British officials in Moscow have told ITV News that England fans will be welcomed at the summer's football World Cup.

Safety has been a concern for England fans heading in declining numbers across Europe, particularly after the fans clashes in Marseille during the European Championships in 2016.

England fans were involved in violence at Euro 2016 in France.
England fans were involved in violence at Euro 2016 in France. PA

The diplomatic row between London and the Kremlin over Syria and the Salisbury spy attack has amplified fears the football rivalries could erupt in and outside of the grounds.

Robert Ustian, head of the fan group CSKA Against Racism, told ITV News the claims were an over-reaction by the Western media.

Will Russia's football supporters welcome rivals in?
Will Russia's football supporters welcome rivals in? ITV News

"We don't deserve to be disrespected," he said. "Russians feel like a cornered animal now.

"No one respects here and trusts journalists from the West because they believe you came here to show only negative stories about Russia."

Mr Ustian admitted racism and homophobia was present on the terraces but was confident officials will clamp down during the tournament - and he insisted the state will keep all known offenders quiet in the summer.

CSKA Moscow fans put on a fearsome display in the stands in a recent derby with Dynamo Moscow.
CSKA Moscow fans put on a fearsome display in the stands in a recent derby with Dynamo Moscow. ITV News

Against the backdrop of the Kremlin, he added: "For Vladimir Putin this World Cup is a unique chance to prove to the rest of the world that this country can do something high class."

In a direct call to fans, he said: "Pack your bags and come to Russia and let's show the whole world that this our game and let's try to make football as one of the strongest tools in terms of public diplomacy."

The goal is shared by officials at the British Embassy, despite losing diplomats in the tit-for-tat row following the Salisbury spy attack.

But those still in the Russian capital told ITV News they are working well with the Russian government to provide a "good consular service for all travelling fans" at Russia 2018.

Lindsay Skoll from the British Embassy insists fans can travel safely.
Lindsay Skoll from the British Embassy insists fans can travel safely. ITV News

The British Embassy's Deputy Head of Mission, Lindsay Skoll, told ITV News: "We've already had 18 months of really careful planning and preparation.

"We do have contingency plans in place, we are bringing in harnessing expertise across our consular network.

"We're confident we have a good plan in place that we are working through with the Russian government to ensure that, yes, we can provide a good consular service for all travelling fans."

WHERE TO NOW?

One account. All of STV.

This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check. That e-mail's already in our system. Please try again.
ShowHide
Forgot password?
This field is required. At least 6 characters please. Did you enter your details correctly?
If you've forgotten your details then use the 'Forgot password?' link.
Need to reset your password?

We'll send a link to reset your password to

We've sent you details on how to reset your password

Please check your email and follow the instructions.

Forgotten your email address?

Have you forgotten the email address that you previously joined with? Don't worry, by emailing enquiries@stv.tv we can help.

One account. All of STV.

This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
At least 6 characters please
ShowHide
This field is required. At least 6 characters please.
You have to be 16 or over to join
This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid date
Type your full postcode and select your address This field is required. It doesn't look like you've entered a valid postcode. Can't find your address? Confirm the details you've given us are correct by clicking here

By continuing you agree to our Terms of Use, including our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. Any issues contact us.

Upload Profile Picture

Please make sure your image is under 2mb in size and a valid JPG, PNG or GIF.

Are you sure?

Unfortunately, you'll be unable to access our premium content. We’ll be sorry to see you go, but if you change your mind you can rejoin us at any time.

Please verify your STV account

Please verify your STV account using the email we sent you. If you have lost the email, we can send you another one, just click the button below.

Thanks

We've sent you a new verification email.
Please check your email and follow the instructions to verify your account.

Welcome to STV
Thanks for joining us.

Oops!

Sorry, you must be at least 12 years old to place a vote for your Real Hero.

Please review our Voting Terms of Use for more information.

Oops!

Sorry! It seems that you are using a browser that is incompatible with our voting service.

To register your vote please copy the below URL in to your regular mobile browser. We recommend Google Chrome, or Safari.

http://shows.stv.tv/real-heroes/voting

Oops!

Sorry, you seem to have already voted in this category.

Thanks for voting

Now share your vote with friends on your social network

Share on twitter Share on facebook

Cast your vote

Please register or sign in to continue.

Cast your vote

This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid date

Cast your vote

Please fill out this form to cast your vote. As you are under 16 years old you will not create an STV account. Why do we need these details?

This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check.
Location This field is required.
Parental Consent This field is required.

That's you. All that's left is to click the 'Submit Vote' button below. By doing so, you confirm that you and your parent or guardian have read and accept our Voting Terms of Use, Privacy Policy and Cookie policy, and that the details you have entered are correct. We'll look after them as carefully as if they were our own.