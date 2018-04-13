Polar bear cub's first steps fill zoo team with nerves

The team at Gelsenkirchen Zoo, Germany, watched on as the tiny cub took her first steps.

An event all parents can relate to - the moment their baby takes their first steps.

Little polar bear cub Nanook is 18 weeks old, and just left her birthing box for the first time.

She braved the outside world with her mother, Lara, by her side at Gelsenkirchen Zoo in Germany.

But it was the keepers watching on nervously with a mixture of maternal pride and worry.

Pia Krawinkel, a vet who looks after Nanook, stood nearby as the tiny bear emerged.

"It's really an inexpressible moment to me," she said.

"I feel like a mother who has to send her child to school on her own and does not know if she will manage it."

Luckily for the team at Gelsenkirchen, Nanook managed to find her feet all by herself.

After initial caution, she soon mastered the art of walking and bounced all over her enclosure, even daring to take a dip in the water.

They didn't have anything to worry about after all.