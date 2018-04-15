Homes threatened as bushfire burns near southwest Sydney

Strong winds push flames towards suburban streets amid 'worsening' situation.

More than 500 firefighters have been working in "very high temperatures" to tackle a wildfire which has threatened homes on the southwestern outskirts of Sydney.

As Australian prime minister Malcolm Turnbull said the situation was "worsening", emergency warnings were placed in a number of suburbs along the Georges River.

Fire crews fought through the night as the flames burned about 1,000 hectares of bushland.

"This huge blaze has been fought in very high temperatures, very high winds, unseasonal conditions, and has been done so in a way which has seen, to date, no injuries and no serious damage to property," Mr Turnbull said.

An aerial view of the fire near Sydney. AP

Hundreds of people were evacuated from their homes on Saturday night, with the flames burning within metres of properties in Holsworthy and Wattle Grove.

New South Wales police are investigating the cause of the fire.