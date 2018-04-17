One dead after plane engine ‘explodes’ at 30,000ft

The incident becomes the first passenger fatality in an accident involving a US airline since 2009.

One person has died and seven people are being treated for injuries. AP

One person has been killed and several injured after a US passenger plane's engine exploded at 30,000 feet.

The Southwest Airlines plane from New York to Dallas had 149 people on board and made an emergency landing in Philadelphia.

Passengers were required to breathe through oxygen masks and adopt a brace position for impact.

It has been reported that a female passenger had been "partially sucked out of the plane, but then pull backed by other passengers".

A passenger on the flight named Amanda Bourman said "everybody was crying and upset... you had a few passengers that were very strong, and they kept yellowing to people, you know, 'It's OK! We're going to do this!'"

