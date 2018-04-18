Former First Lady Barbara Bush has died at aged 92

In a statement on Sunday, her family said she decided not to seek additional medical treatment.

First Lady: Mrs Bush has died aged 92. CC

The former First Lady, Barbara Bush, has died aged 92.

Her death was confirmed by a statement released by her son and former President, George W. Bush.

She is survived by her husband, former President George Bush, her five children, 17 grandchildren and seven great grandchildren.

The statement said: "A former First Lady of the United States and relentless proponent of family literacy, Barbara Pierce Bush passed away on Tuesday, April 17 2018 at the age of 92.

"The official funeral schedule will be announced as soon as possible."

Current President Trump has ordered all flags on public building to be flown at half mast.

Former presidents were among those who paid tribute to Mrs Bush, including Bill Clinton who issued a joint statement with Hillary Clinton, calling Mrs Bush a "remarkable woman" who "had grit and grace, brains and beauty".

