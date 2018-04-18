George W Bush pays touching tribute to mother Barbara 

Former president called his mother "a woman unlike any other ".

Former first lady Barbara Bush has passed away aged 92. AP

Former US president George W Bush has paid a touching tribute to his mother and "fabulous first lady" Barbara Bush after she died aged 92.

In a statement, Mr Bush called his mother "a woman unlike any other who brought levity, love and literacy to millions".

He said she "kept us on our toes and kept us laughing until the end".

When speaking on behalf of his family, the 43rd president said the family's "souls are settled because we know hers was".

Her husband, former president George HW Bush, was by her side holding her hand when she died in Houston, Texas, a family spokesman said.

The couple celebrated their 73rd wedding anniversary in January of this year.

Mrs Bush was one of only two first ladies who also had child elected as president.

Donald Trump and former presidents Barack Obama and Bill Clinton were among those to pay tribute to her.

A statement on Sunday said that Mrs Bush had decided to seek comfort therapy and terminate medical treatment at her home in Houston.

US flags will be flown at half-mast until sunset on the day of her funeral on request of President Donald Trump in her memory.

Mr Trump said that America will mourn the loss of "an outstanding and memorable woman of character".

Mrs Bush was known for promoting global literacy, work she continued to pursue after her husband's presidency.

Following their retirement, the Bushes raised money for local charities in Houston.