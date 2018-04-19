CCTV shows Yulia Skripal boarding plane days before attack

The footage shows poisoned Skripal's last moments on Russian soil before she flew to Britain.

The footage shows poisoned Yulia Skripal's last moments on Russian soil. CCTV

CCTV footage has emerged of poisoned Yulia Skripal's last moments on Russian soil before she flew to Britain.

The images show Skripal getting out of a taxi and boarding a UK-bound plane just days before she and her father, ex-spy Sergei Skripal, were poisoned with a military-grade nerve agent.

Russia's Investigative Committee claim that no traces of poison were found before she left the country.

Yulia, who lives in Moscow, was visiting her father in Salisbury when she fell ill from coming into contact with the substance.

Yulia Skripal has since been discharged from hospital. PA

UK investigators believed that Skripal may have unknowingly carried the substance to England with her from Russia.

Britain blames Russia for the attack, which was allegedly carried out by smearing Soviet-developed poison Novichok on a door handle at the former double agent's home.

The Department for Environment has confirmed that the poison was administered in a "liquid form".

Moscow have denied any involvement in the attack.

Russian authorities say they identified everyone on Skripal's flight from Moscow's Sheremetyevo airport, and none of the passengers displayed any symptoms of poisoning.

