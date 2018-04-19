Dramatic house explosion in Texas captured on camera

Police arrived as the house exploded, sending them scrambling for cover.

Gas reportedly built up in the home before igniting. Hurst Police Department

Pictures have been released showing a devastating house explosion.

The blast, which happened on April 7, occurred after a driver had slammed into a gas pipe after his brakes failed, according to Hurst police department in Texas.

Gas reportedly built up in the home before igniting, sending officers outside scrambling for cover.

Three people inside the house were injured but they are expected to recover.

The driver was arrested and charged with not having a driver's license.

A spokesman for the police department said: "We are thankful that the victims are stable and expected to recover. Our hearts go out to them and their family."

Want to receive the latest headlines straight to your inbox? Subscribe to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribe This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check. That e-mail's already in our system. Please try again. Please tick the box below to confirm your subscription Thanks for subscribing to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribed Want to receive the latest headlines straight to your inbox? Subscribe to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Thanks for subscribing to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribe

Download: The STV News app is Scotland's favourite and is available for iPhone from the App store and for Android from Google Play. Download it today and continue to enjoy STV News wherever you are.