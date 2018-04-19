Dramatic house explosion in Texas captured on camera
Police arrived as the house exploded, sending them scrambling for cover.
Pictures have been released showing a devastating house explosion.
The blast, which happened on April 7, occurred after a driver had slammed into a gas pipe after his brakes failed, according to Hurst police department in Texas.
Gas reportedly built up in the home before igniting, sending officers outside scrambling for cover.
Three people inside the house were injured but they are expected to recover.
The driver was arrested and charged with not having a driver's license.
A spokesman for the police department said: "We are thankful that the victims are stable and expected to recover. Our hearts go out to them and their family."
