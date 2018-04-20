Trump: Honduran refugees 'better be stopped' at US border

More than 500 migrants are travelling towards the US seeking refuge from violence.

Donald Trump has said a caravan of desperate Honduran refugees "had better be stopped" before it gets to the US border.

More than 500 migrants are travelling towards the States seeking refuge due to extreme gang violence.

Terrified parents are too afraid to go to the shops or work to provide for their families because of these attacks.

The US president tweeted earlier this week:

"The big Caravan of People from Honduras, now coming across Mexico and heading to our 'Weak Laws' Border, had better be stopped before it gets there. Cash cow NAFTA is in play, as is foreign aid to Honduras and the countries that allow this to happen. Congress MUST ACT NOW!"

The message is one of many that Mr Trump has posted on Twitter regarding the group, insisting that they must be stopped.

The caravan has travelled north of Honduras to Mexico in an attempt to reach American borders.

Many say they will not stop until they reach the US, much to the fury of the president.

The caravan is an event held around Easter every year to raise awareness around the plight of migrants.