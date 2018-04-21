Weapons inspectors leave site of suspected Syria attack

Alleged use of chemical weapons by Assad regime left 75 dead in Douma.

More than 70 people are thought to have died in Douma on April 7. AP

Chemical weapons inspectors have left the site of a suspected chemical weapons attack in Syria and should have results from any samples within around a week, ITV News understands.

Inspectors from the Organization of the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons (OPCW) were delayed for one week in Damascus before they could visit the town of Douma, where the alleged attack occurred.

Russia has been accused of preventing inspectors reaching the site where 75 people were thought to have died in the rebel-held town of Douma exactly two weeks ago.

It finally appears as though the inspectors have finished their work but there have been fears in Western capitals that much of the evidence of what happened on April 7 will no longer be there.

The US, France, and Britain blamed the Syrian government for the attack, and struck suspected Syrian chemical weapons facilities one week later.

Russia, the Syrian regime's principle backer, has insisted there is no proof that chemical weapons had even been used in Douma.

A UN security team touring Douma on Tuesday came under small arms and explosives fire, leading the OPCW to postpone its visit.

The US and Britain accused the Syrian government and Russia of delaying the investigation to stage a cover up.

Images that emerged from Douma in the hours after the attack showed lifeless bodies collapsed in crowded rooms, some with foam around their noses and mouths.

Medical workers and activists in Douma at the time said at least 40 people were killed.