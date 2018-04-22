  • STV
  • MySTV

Trump to host White House state dinner for French President

ITV

Emmanuel Macron’s trip marks the first state visit of the Trump era in Washington.

US President Donald Trump (R) gestures as he is welcomed by French President Emmanuel upon theirarrival at the Elysee Palace on July 13, 2017 in Paris.
US President Donald Trump (R) gestures as he is welcomed by French President Emmanuel upon theirarrival at the Elysee Palace on July 13, 2017 in Paris. PA

US President Donald Trump will look to pull off the ultimate charm offensive as he hosts French President Emmanuel Macron at a glitzy White House state dinner.

Wined and dined on multiple state visits during his tour of Asia last year, Mr Trump is paying it forward and celebrating nearly 250 years of US-French relations at the dinner on Tuesday.

Months in the making, it is the first state visit and first big soiree of the Trump era in Washington.

"It sounds like what they're planning will be spectacular," said Jeremy Bernard, who was White House social secretary in 2014, the last time the US feted a French president.

The White House has said little beyond the fact that dinner will be served, sticking to the tradition of trying to maintain an element of surprise for its guests.

In fact, Mr Macron will break bread twice with Mr Trump.

On Monday, the president and Melania Trump will dine privately with Mr Macron and his wife, Brigitte, at Mount Vernon, the home of America's first president, George Washington, on the banks of the Potomac River in Virginia.

The White House said the setting will serve as a reminder of France's "unique status" as America's first ally.

Mr Trump ended his first year without receiving a foreign leader on a state visit, making him the first president in nearly 100 years to do so and heightening the stakes for Tuesday.

Dinner tickets are typically highly sought after by Washington's political and business elite.

A few inklings of who's in and who's out already are known: Christine Lagarde, head of the International Monetary Fund, is in, as are House Speaker Paul Ryan, and defence secretary Jim Mattis. Senate Republican Leader Mitch McConnell of Kentucky was invited, but his office said he is unable to attend.

In a break with tradition, Mr Trump invited no Democratic members of Congress or journalists, said a White House official familiar with the arrangements. But at least one Democrat will be in the crowd: The office of Louisiana governor John Bel Edwards confirmed his attendance.

The US and French flags as seen through the portico of the West Wing (Alex Brandon/AP)
The US and French flags as seen through the portico of the West Wing (Alex Brandon/AP) PA

Approximately 150 guests will take their seats in the State Dining Room on Tuesday, making for a more intimate affair than those held by President Barack Obama.

Mr Obama's guest lists numbered into the hundreds, requiring that the event be held in a tented pavilion erected on the South Lawn because no room in the White House can accommodate that many people.

Most of the responsibility for executing a flawless celebration falls to the first lady and her staff, including such key details as what is served (Mr Trump likes wedge salads and chocolate cake) and poured into glasses, who sits next to whom, who performs after dinner and what the decor looks like.

One big moment is the first glimpse of the first lady in her gown. Fashion details are kept secret until the first couple steps on to the North Portico on Tuesday night to welcome their dinner guests.

Former first lady Michelle Obama often used state dinners to showcase the talent of up-and-coming designers. Some designers have cited mr Trump's politics in refusing to dress the current first lady, a former model.

Still, a likely choice would be Dior, the French design house whose fashions Mrs Trump often wears, or Herve Pierre, the French-American who designed her inaugural gown and other looks.

The last time a Republican president hosted his French counterpart was November 2007 when President George W Bush welcomed the newly divorced Nicolas Sarkozy.

When Mr Macron's limousine first pulls up the White House driveway on Tuesday morning, Mr Trump, the first lady, White House and administration officials, and hundreds of invited guests will be waiting on the South Lawn.

The pomp-filled arrival ceremony is for the man who became the youngest president in French history when he was elected in 2017 aged 39 on his first run for office.

The visit also offers Mr Macron his first Oval Office meeting and a joint White House news conference with Mr Trump. There's also a State Department lunch hosted by vice president Mike Pence before Mr Macron and his wife arrive for the state dinner.

WHERE TO NOW?

One account. All of STV.

This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check. That e-mail's already in our system. Please try again.
ShowHide
Forgot password?
This field is required. At least 6 characters please. Did you enter your details correctly?
If you've forgotten your details then use the 'Forgot password?' link.
Need to reset your password?

We'll send a link to reset your password to

We've sent you details on how to reset your password

Please check your email and follow the instructions.

Forgotten your email address?

Have you forgotten the email address that you previously joined with? Don't worry, by emailing enquiries@stv.tv we can help.

One account. All of STV.

This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
At least 6 characters please
ShowHide
This field is required. At least 6 characters please.
You have to be 16 or over to join
This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid date
Type your full postcode and select your address This field is required. It doesn't look like you've entered a valid postcode. Can't find your address? Confirm the details you've given us are correct by clicking here

By continuing you agree to our Terms of Use, including our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. Any issues contact us.

Upload Profile Picture

Please make sure your image is under 2mb in size and a valid JPG, PNG or GIF.

Are you sure?

Unfortunately, you'll be unable to access our premium content. We’ll be sorry to see you go, but if you change your mind you can rejoin us at any time.

Please verify your STV account

Please verify your STV account using the email we sent you. If you have lost the email, we can send you another one, just click the button below.

Thanks

We've sent you a new verification email.
Please check your email and follow the instructions to verify your account.

Welcome to STV
Thanks for joining us.

Oops!

Sorry, you must be at least 12 years old to place a vote for your Real Hero.

Please review our Voting Terms of Use for more information.

Oops!

Sorry! It seems that you are using a browser that is incompatible with our voting service.

To register your vote please copy the below URL in to your regular mobile browser. We recommend Google Chrome, or Safari.

http://shows.stv.tv/real-heroes/voting

Oops!

Sorry, you seem to have already voted in this category.

Thanks for voting

Now share your vote with friends on your social network

Share on twitter Share on facebook

Cast your vote

Please register or sign in to continue.

Cast your vote

This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid date

Cast your vote

Please fill out this form to cast your vote. As you are under 16 years old you will not create an STV account. Why do we need these details?

This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check.
Location This field is required.
Parental Consent This field is required.

That's you. All that's left is to click the 'Submit Vote' button below. By doing so, you confirm that you and your parent or guardian have read and accept our Voting Terms of Use, Privacy Policy and Cookie policy, and that the details you have entered are correct. We'll look after them as carefully as if they were our own.