Three dead in Nashville Waffle House restaurant shooting

Police are searching for 29-year-old Travis Reinking after the incident.

Shooting: Three people have been killed. AP

Three people are dead and four are injured after a shooting at a Waffle House restaurant, police in Nashville say.

The Metropolitan Nashville Police Department says the gunman was a white man with short hair who was wearing only black trousers and a coat.

A customer at the restaurant took the gun from the suspect, who then took off his coat and fled the area.

Local police said authorities are searching for 29-year-old Travis Reinking.

They said they named him as a suspect because the car that the gunman arrived in was registered to him.

