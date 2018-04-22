Britons confirmed dead after coach crash in Saudi Arabia

Several Britons are dead after a serious crash in Al Khalas, roughly 30 miles north of Mecca.

Mecca: Crash happened 30 miles from city (file pic). PA

Several Britons have been killed in coach crash in Saudi Arabia.

A Foreign Office (FCO) spokesman confirmed there were UK fatalities among the victims, but details were still emerging following the crash on Saturday.

The spokesman said: "We are supporting the British families of those who have died and those injured following a serious road traffic accident near the town of Al Khalas, Saudi Arabia."

Al Khalas is a settlement roughly 30 miles north of the holy site of Mecca.

More to follow.