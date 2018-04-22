Britons confirmed dead after coach crash in Saudi Arabia
Several Britons are dead after a serious crash in Al Khalas, roughly 30 miles north of Mecca.
A Foreign Office (FCO) spokesman confirmed there were UK fatalities among the victims, but details were still emerging following the crash on Saturday.
The spokesman said: "We are supporting the British families of those who have died and those injured following a serious road traffic accident near the town of Al Khalas, Saudi Arabia."
