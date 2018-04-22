  • STV
  • MySTV

Waffle House hero speaks of firearm struggle with gunman

ITV

James Shaw told of his struggle with the man who killed four people in Tennessee.

Hero James Shaw speaks during a press conference (Wade Payne/AP)
Hero James Shaw speaks during a press conference (Wade Payne/AP) Hero James Shaw speaks during a press conference (Wade Payne/AP)

The man who wrestled the gun away from the Waffle House shooting suspect in Tennessee has said if he were going to die, the gunman would "have to work to kill me".

Police are calling James Shaw Jr a hero for saving lives in the busy restaurant, but the 29-year-old Nashville resident said he only made a split-second decision to challenge the gunman and save himself from being killed.


Mr Shaw said at a news conference he had spent an evening out at a nightclub and entered the restaurant minutes ahead of the gunman.

He said he and another friend were seated at a counter when he heard gunshots, thinking at first that a stack of freshly washed plates had crashed down.

Then, he said, restaurant workers scattered and he turned and saw a body near the front door as the gunman burst in.

It was then he realised he had heard gunshots.

"I looked back and I saw a person lying on the ground right at the entrance of the door, then I jumped and slid ... I went behind a push door - a swivel door," Mr Shaw said.

"He shot through that door; I'm pretty sure he grazed my arm.

"At that time I made up my mind ... that he was going to have to work to kill me.

"When the gun jammed or whatever happened, I hit him with the swivel door."

Mr Shaw said it was then that they began wrestling, ignoring his own pain as he grabbed the hot barrel of the AR-15 weapon.

"He was kind of cussing while we were wrestling around.

"When I finally got the gun he was cussing like I was in the wrong," he said.

"It wasn't any kind of talking between us; I just knew I just had to get that away from him."

Of the gun, he added: "I grabbed it from him and threw it over the counter top and I just took him with me out the entrance."

Mr Shaw said after getting the man out of the Waffle House, he then ran one way and saw the suspect jogging or trotting another way.

Mr Shaw's right hand was bandaged at the news conference.

He also said he had an apparent bullet graze on one elbow and fell and hit his knee as he escaped, landing in the hospital for a time early on Sunday.

He added he didn't see himself as a hero, but feels certain he wouldn't be alive if he hadn't succeeded.

"I didn't really fight that man to save everyone else. That may not be a popular thing," said Mr Shaw, who was raised in the area, went to Tennessee State University and now works as a wireless technician for AT&T.

"I took the gun so I could get myself out" of the situation.

But he said he was glad to save other lives as well.

Hero James Shaw holds back tears (Wade Payne/AP)
Hero James Shaw holds back tears (Wade Payne/AP) Hero James Shaw holds back tears (Wade Payne/AP)

At Sunday's news conference, Waffle House chief executive Walter Ehmer joined police officers in thanking Mr Shaw for his bravery.

"You don't get to meet too many heroes in life," Mr Ehmer said before addressing Shaw, who dabbed at tears in his eyes.

"We are forever in your debt."

When Shaw's father went to visit him in the hospital before he was released, he had one piece of advice for his son: "Don't do that again."

"I take no pride in him charging a loaded gun," James Shaw Sr said.

"I do take pride in him helping save the lives of other people."

After the son's release from the hospital, the family went to church together.

WHERE TO NOW?

One account. All of STV.

This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check. That e-mail's already in our system. Please try again.
ShowHide
Forgot password?
This field is required. At least 6 characters please. Did you enter your details correctly?
If you've forgotten your details then use the 'Forgot password?' link.
Need to reset your password?

We'll send a link to reset your password to

We've sent you details on how to reset your password

Please check your email and follow the instructions.

Forgotten your email address?

Have you forgotten the email address that you previously joined with? Don't worry, by emailing enquiries@stv.tv we can help.

One account. All of STV.

This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
At least 6 characters please
ShowHide
This field is required. At least 6 characters please.
You have to be 16 or over to join
This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid date
Type your full postcode and select your address This field is required. It doesn't look like you've entered a valid postcode. Can't find your address? Confirm the details you've given us are correct by clicking here

By continuing you agree to our Terms of Use, including our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. Any issues contact us.

Upload Profile Picture

Please make sure your image is under 2mb in size and a valid JPG, PNG or GIF.

Are you sure?

Unfortunately, you'll be unable to access our premium content. We’ll be sorry to see you go, but if you change your mind you can rejoin us at any time.

Please verify your STV account

Please verify your STV account using the email we sent you. If you have lost the email, we can send you another one, just click the button below.

Thanks

We've sent you a new verification email.
Please check your email and follow the instructions to verify your account.

Welcome to STV
Thanks for joining us.

Oops!

Sorry, you must be at least 12 years old to place a vote for your Real Hero.

Please review our Voting Terms of Use for more information.

Oops!

Sorry! It seems that you are using a browser that is incompatible with our voting service.

To register your vote please copy the below URL in to your regular mobile browser. We recommend Google Chrome, or Safari.

http://shows.stv.tv/real-heroes/voting

Oops!

Sorry, you seem to have already voted in this category.

Thanks for voting

Now share your vote with friends on your social network

Share on twitter Share on facebook

Cast your vote

Please register or sign in to continue.

Cast your vote

This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid date

Cast your vote

Please fill out this form to cast your vote. As you are under 16 years old you will not create an STV account. Why do we need these details?

This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check.
Location This field is required.
Parental Consent This field is required.

That's you. All that's left is to click the 'Submit Vote' button below. By doing so, you confirm that you and your parent or guardian have read and accept our Voting Terms of Use, Privacy Policy and Cookie policy, and that the details you have entered are correct. We'll look after them as carefully as if they were our own.