  • STV
  • MySTV

South Korea silences anti-Pyongyang propaganda broadcasts

ITV

Loudspeakers have been switched off as a gesture of goodwill ahead of a leaders' meeting.

The South has switched off propaganda broadcasts at the border
The South has switched off propaganda broadcasts at the border AP

South Korea has pressed the mute button on its anti-Pyongyang propaganda broadcasts at the border with North Korea for the first time in two years.

It comes just days before the leaders of both countries are to meet for talks expected to focus on the North's nuclear programme, Seoul officials said.

For years the two sides have used loudspeakers at the border to blast propaganda at each other across the 4km-wide demilitarised zone that separates the two countries.

The South broadcasts include K-pop hits, while the North favours patriotic songs and praise for its leader Kim Jong Un.

Following a thaw in relations, however, Kim and South Korean President Moon Jae-in are due to meet in the truce village of Panmunjom on Friday for talks.

South Korea has turned off its broadcasts to try to ease military tensions ahead of that.

Mr Trump has claimed in a tweet that Pyongyang agreed to 'denuclearisation' ahead of this potential meeting.
Mr Trump has claimed in a tweet that Pyongyang agreed to 'denuclearisation' ahead of this potential meeting. AP

The move also comes after North Korea said on Friday it would suspend nuclear tests and intercontinental ballistic missile launches ahead of a planned summit with the US.

A place and date have yet to be set for that, but US President Donald Trump's pick to be the next US secretary of state, CIA director Mike Pompeo, travelled to North Korea on Easter weekend to lay the groundwork for the meeting.

Mr Trump has claimed in a tweet that Pyongyang agreed to "denuclearisation" ahead of this potential meeting.

In fact, the North has stopped short of saying it has any intention of abandoning its nuclear arsenal, with Kim making clear that nukes remain a "treasured sword".

North Korea has for decades pushed a concept of "denuclearisation" that bears little resemblance to the American definition.

It has vowed to pursue nuclear development unless Washington removes its troops from the Korean Peninsula and the nuclear umbrella defending South Korea and Japan.

This time South Korea's President Moon has said Mr Kim is not asking for the withdrawal of US troops from the Korean Peninsula as a condition for abandoning his nuclear weapons.

If true, that would seem to remove a major sticking point to a potential disarmament deal.

Download: The STV News app is Scotland's favourite and is available for iPhone from the App store and for Android from Google Play. Download it today and continue to enjoy STV News wherever you are.

WHERE TO NOW?

One account. All of STV.

This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check. That e-mail's already in our system. Please try again.
ShowHide
Forgot password?
This field is required. At least 6 characters please. Did you enter your details correctly?
If you've forgotten your details then use the 'Forgot password?' link.
Need to reset your password?

We'll send a link to reset your password to

We've sent you details on how to reset your password

Please check your email and follow the instructions.

Forgotten your email address?

Have you forgotten the email address that you previously joined with? Don't worry, by emailing enquiries@stv.tv we can help.

One account. All of STV.

This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
At least 6 characters please
ShowHide
This field is required. At least 6 characters please.
You have to be 16 or over to join
This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid date
Type your full postcode and select your address This field is required. It doesn't look like you've entered a valid postcode. Can't find your address? Confirm the details you've given us are correct by clicking here

By continuing you agree to our Terms of Use, including our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. Any issues contact us.

Upload Profile Picture

Please make sure your image is under 2mb in size and a valid JPG, PNG or GIF.

Are you sure?

Unfortunately, you'll be unable to access our premium content. We’ll be sorry to see you go, but if you change your mind you can rejoin us at any time.

Please verify your STV account

Please verify your STV account using the email we sent you. If you have lost the email, we can send you another one, just click the button below.

Thanks

We've sent you a new verification email.
Please check your email and follow the instructions to verify your account.

Welcome to STV
Thanks for joining us.

Oops!

Sorry, you must be at least 12 years old to place a vote for your Real Hero.

Please review our Voting Terms of Use for more information.

Oops!

Sorry! It seems that you are using a browser that is incompatible with our voting service.

To register your vote please copy the below URL in to your regular mobile browser. We recommend Google Chrome, or Safari.

http://shows.stv.tv/real-heroes/voting

Oops!

Sorry, you seem to have already voted in this category.

Thanks for voting

Now share your vote with friends on your social network

Share on twitter Share on facebook

Cast your vote

Please register or sign in to continue.

Cast your vote

This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid date

Cast your vote

Please fill out this form to cast your vote. As you are under 16 years old you will not create an STV account. Why do we need these details?

This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check.
Location This field is required.
Parental Consent This field is required.

That's you. All that's left is to click the 'Submit Vote' button below. By doing so, you confirm that you and your parent or guardian have read and accept our Voting Terms of Use, Privacy Policy and Cookie policy, and that the details you have entered are correct. We'll look after them as carefully as if they were our own.